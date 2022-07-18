Gothenburg Health welcomes new oncologist

Dr. Benjamin George began seeing patients at Gothenburg Health once a month starting in June, the hospital said in a press release. George brings expertise in internal medicine, hematology and oncology, the release said.

George currently sees patients at Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health. He graduated from medical school at Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed his residency and received a fellowship in hematology and oncology from Brooke Army Medical Center in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas.

“George is passionate about taking time to ensure every patient and their family understands the treatment process and prognosis for their disease,” the release said. “He focuses on delivering compassionate medical care, and is committed to excellence and providing the most up-to-date treatments.”

George is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, hematology and oncology.

“We are excited about what Dr. George has to offer our patients,” said Cassie Hilbers, clinic operations director, said. “They can have the convenience of his expertise close to home. He provides a great addition to our services for our oncology patients who are already able to receive treatments in our outpatient program.”

In addition to Gothenburg, George also travels to Dundy County Hospital in Benkelman and Medical Specialist Center in McCook

To make an appointment at Gothenburg Health, call 308-537-4066.