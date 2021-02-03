Gothenburg YMCA extends registration for daddy-daughter date night

GOTHENBURG — Dads and daughters can create fun memories and strengthen their father-daughter bonds a father-daughter date night on on Feb. 12 at YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St., according to a press release.

The deadline to register for the event has been extended until Feb. 8. The event takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, at the YMCA.

This year, the YMCA gym will be transformed into an ocean including floating jellyfish, coral reefs and schools of fish to go along with the Under the Sea theme.

The night includes a corndog dinner with individual Jell-O aquariums catered by Crossroads Café and homemade desserts by Antonia Mendez. After dinner fun includes dancing, music and games, including mermaid and seahorse pinatas, a photo booth, a fish-gathering game and a name the 2022 theme contest.

Daughters are encouraged to wear their best dress or to dress up as mermaids or sea creatures. Dads are encouraged to dress up or dress for the theme as well.