Grant will help Mid-Plains Community College launch GED Achieve program

Currently, all of the students enrolled in MPCC’s adult education program in Imperial are of Hispanic/Latino descent.

The program has consistently enrolled between five and 10 students every year since 2019 but only 20% of them have demonstrated program progression, and only two have acquired GEDs over the past three years.

Siverson is hopeful GED Achieve can turn those statistics around. It will be offered as a supplemental program that will coincide with the adult education classes already offered in Imperial.

Those who participate in GED Achieve will learn about careers, steps to achieve their education and employment goals and professional skills that could help them land and retain a job.

Classes will meet once a week for six weeks over the lunch hour.

Every meeting will focus on a different topic and will include speakers such as a Gallup-certified strengths coach, former adult education students and a career exploration expert.

Students will learn about first impressions, professional attire, workplace behavior and customer service and will receive assistance with job applications, résumés, cover letters, personal timelines for goal development and mock job interviews among other things.