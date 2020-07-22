Hearkening days of drive-ins past at Mac's Drive-In in McCook

The mid-1900s era of drive-in comfort food served by carhops never ended in downtown McCook.
Mac’s Drive-In, on the east-west “main drag” of southwest Nebraska’s largest city, has returned this summer to the roster of active participants in the annual Nebraska Passport program.
It’s one of 10 regional businesses or tourist attractions that have taken part, giving “day-trippers” plentiful anchors for wandering through the counties nearest to the Colorado and Kansas borders.
Open since 1943 on U.S. Highway 6-34-83, Mac’s still cuts its own french fries, prepares its own hamburger patties for cooking and hand-breads the onion rings that have long played a starring role on its menu.
Customers who prefer an indoor booth use in-house phones to call in their orders, like long-gone contemporary drive-ins like the former King’s Food Host restaurants that once dotted Nebraska.
Nearby Norris Avenue offers such enticements as Sehnert Bakery and Bieroc Café (a 2019 Passport stop), Nebraska’s only Frank Lloyd Wright home, an all-metal “Lustron house” and former homes of U.S. Sen. George W. Norris and Gov. and Sen. Ben Nelson.
Outdoor-minded tourists may prefer Red Willow State Recreation Area on the way from North Platte, Heritage Hills Golf Course on McCook’s west edge or the Massacre Canyon Monument and Visitor Center near Trenton.
The last site, 19 miles west of McCook, marks an ambush of Pawnee buffalo hunters and their families by Brulé and Oglala Lakota on Aug. 5, 1873. It was the last battle between Native American nations on U.S. soil.
Congress paid most of the $7,500 cost of the 35-foot-high marker, which was built at the canyon in 1930 but moved to its current site along U.S. 34 in the 1950s.
A visitor center was added there in 1999, built with local donations and a $20,000 state grant.
