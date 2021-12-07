Holidaze Carnival features reindeer, games, cookie decorating for individuals with special needs

Individuals with special needs and their caregivers and family can meet reindeer, decorate cookies, play games and more at the Holidaze Carnival on Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, according to a press release.

The Autism Society of Nebraska and North Platte Area Support Network is sponsoring the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

While there is no charge for the event, attendees will need to sign waivers to participate.

Other activities include visits with Santa Claus, holiday crafts, bingo, letters to Santa, bounce houses, body art and temporary tattoos and cotton candy.