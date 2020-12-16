Lego robot program takes Mid-Plains Community College by storm

A new type of storm is sweeping across West Central and Southwest Nebraska — leaving a hunger for science and technology in its wake.

Ever since Lego Mindstorms arrived at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus, the area response has been an insatiable desire for more.

“It has really taken off,” Mary Pierce, MPCC Ogallala Campus administrator, said of the programming. “We never could have predicted it would become this popular.”

In essence, Lego Mindstorms is a hands-on, cross-curricular form of STEM education that engages students by encouraging them to design, build and program robots. The robots are then disassembled and used for additional classes.

The MPCC Ogallala Campus initially purchased eight Lego Mindstorms kits after receiving a $3,600 grant from the Keith County Foundation Fund in the fall of 2017.

The kits were taken on the road with the first class being taught in Arthur in the spring of 2018 by University of Nebraska-Lincoln 4-H Extension Educator Mike Eskelson.