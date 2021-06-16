Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, state Sen. Matt Williams visit trust fund homes in Broken Bow

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and state Sen. Matt Williams joined local leaders, economic developers and residents in Broken Bow on Friday to cut the ribbon on two newly built single-family homes supported in part by a $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The new homes are only the first in what will be a series of builds in Custer County supported by a Trust Fund award to Custer County Economic Development Corporation from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

As the new homes are sold, CEDC will revolve the funds into up to 10 new projects to address a county-wide need for additional workforce housing, said Executive Director Andrew Ambriz.

The NAHTF award will also allow grant administrator Central Nebraska Economic Development District to help CEDC provide homebuyer down payment assistance, enabling local families at or below 120% of the area median income to afford the cost of purchasing a new home.

“Providing quality homes that are accessible to working families is one of the biggest economic development needs facing our Nebraska communities today,” Foley said. “We applaud the partners who came together to make today’s celebration a reality for Broken Bow and Custer County.”