Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tours Central Nebraska via Sandhills scenic byway

THEDFORD — Lt. Gov. Mike Foley left Lincoln to spend Dec. 2 and 3 on the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway in central Nebraska.
Foley stopped in Ansley, Halsey, the Nebraska National Forest, two different ranches in Thomas County, and ended at Mullen.
In Ansley, Foley visited the Flatwater Bank and the town’s school. He also stopped at the new veteran’s mural, which was repainted by volunteer artists this past summer.
Foley also visited the oldest business in Ansley — Ansley Lumber, owned by Brian and Heidi Beumont — and a local boutique — Livvia’s Boutique, owned by Melissa Johnstone. He also saw sites where homes were being built by the Ansley Investment Group.
“Seeing the investment from the younger residents was what impressed me most about Ansley. The community’s future is in good hands,” Foley said.
Lance Bristol, local historian, said that Foley was the first person from the governor’s office to visit Ansley in 53 years.
Foley went to Halsey and visited with Chad and Becci Sutton, who bought and renovated storage units to create four new businesses.
“We took the storage units and redid them into my hairdressing salon on the south end, a grocery store in the middle, kept a couple storage units to rent out, and Chad repairs ATVs in the north end,” Becci Sutton said.
They co-op with Ewoldt’s Grocery out of Thedford to keep their grocery shelves stocked, Harsh Mercantile out of Purdum for their ranch supplies, and AgLand ATV out of Broken Bow is where Chad gets his repairs.
Foley also visited Nebraska National Forest and Bessey Ranger District just west of Halsey.
Richard Gilbert, director of the oldest nursery in the forest service, showed Foley the new freezer building and greenhouse expansion. Gilbert showed him over two dozen varieties of tree seeds they keep and some of the 800,000 seedlings packed and stored, ready to be sent to replant in forests devasted by fires.
With the expansion, the storage will double in size from one million to two million seedlings able to be shipped Gilbert stated.
After the nursery, Loren Eaton, recreational director for the forest, and Greg Wright, from the Samuel R. McKelvie forest near Valentine, gave a tour of the forest complex, complete with a trek up the Scott Look-Out Tower, the only functioning fire tower left.
Foley also visited Sandhills Corral in Thedford and stayed at Roadside.
The next day, Foley toured the Hoffman Ranch in Thedford, which is run by Dennis and Dixie Hoffman, and their son Jason and his family.
Foley also saw the new location for Prairie Feed Supply, which was the old Hodges Conoco that was purchased by Sandhill Oil. Currently the building is being rented by Pat Laird.
The lieutenant governor visited the art gallery in Thedford before stopping at Stable Production Exotic Animal Ranch in Seneca.
Owner Phillip “Flip” Licking and his helper and cousin, Levi Licking, care for over 200 different species of birds and animals.
Licking built this retreat of animals seen more in zoos than in the Sandhills several years ago.
Some of his offering includes bison, zebras, camels, emus, Watusi cattle and Brad the kangaroo.
Foley then traveled to Mullen to visit the Chuckwagon N Jug, the Mullen Art Center and then a tour of the Hooker County Historical Museum.
His tour finished with a stop at the newest business in town, a Kwik Stop gas and convenience store that will be completed after the first of the year.
“I love to come out and see what is happening in western Nebraska,” Foley said at the end of his trip. “Many of the urban people in Omaha or Lincoln do not know what is in their own state, which is a real shame.”
To schedule a visit to a community, contact his scheduler, Kathleen Dolezal, at kathleen.dolezal@nebraska.gov.
