Lt. Gov. Mike Foley tours Central Nebraska via Sandhills scenic byway

They co-op with Ewoldt’s Grocery out of Thedford to keep their grocery shelves stocked, Harsh Mercantile out of Purdum for their ranch supplies, and AgLand ATV out of Broken Bow is where Chad gets his repairs.

Foley also visited Nebraska National Forest and Bessey Ranger District just west of Halsey.

Richard Gilbert, director of the oldest nursery in the forest service, showed Foley the new freezer building and greenhouse expansion. Gilbert showed him over two dozen varieties of tree seeds they keep and some of the 800,000 seedlings packed and stored, ready to be sent to replant in forests devasted by fires.

With the expansion, the storage will double in size from one million to two million seedlings able to be shipped Gilbert stated.

After the nursery, Loren Eaton, recreational director for the forest, and Greg Wright, from the Samuel R. McKelvie forest near Valentine, gave a tour of the forest complex, complete with a trek up the Scott Look-Out Tower, the only functioning fire tower left.

Foley also visited Sandhills Corral in Thedford and stayed at Roadside.

The next day, Foley toured the Hoffman Ranch in Thedford, which is run by Dennis and Dixie Hoffman, and their son Jason and his family.