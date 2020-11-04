Maxwell FCCLA attends virtual workshop

“While the 2020 Fall Leadership Workshop was virtual, we still had an amazing time. Members from our chapter were both prepared for and engaged during the conference. I do think, though, that this year it’s going to be harder for our members and members across the state to become as active and productive in their ventures as they have in the past,” said Jett Simpson, District 10 Nebraska FFCLA president and Maxwell chapter member. “I say this because we are on a week by week basis of whether or not we’re going to be here for STAR or State conferences. This being said, I do feel that we as members will become increasingly more active in our chapter as the year progresses.”