Maxwell FCCLA attends virtual workshop

Students from the Maxwell Chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America attended the first-ever Virtual Fall Leadership Workshop in late September, according to a press release from the Maxwell FCCLA.
In honor of the state FFCLA’s 75th anniversary, the theme for the Sept. 21 workshop was “The Future is Yours.”
Students at the event heard from members of state officer team, the state peer officer team, and the national executive council president, Supriya Patel.
All participants were offered the opportunity to network with the Nebraska State Officer Team. Madeline Wittstruck, past national executive council vice-president of finance and Nebraska FCCLA intern Tyra Reardon led the new member track.
Competitive events, recognition opportunities, and national program sessions focused on providing new members, including Emme Lucas and Jada Nelson, a solid foundation on which to build their FCCLA experiences.
Most Maxwell chapter members participated in the chapter leader track, where officer training sessions were facilitated by the 2020-21 state officers.
Breakout sessions included training for the new FFCLA national program. Twin River and Howells-Dodge FCCLA chapters submitted presentations about their national award-winning projects.
Sessions also included content from Serve Nebraska, Nebraska MADD, The S.A.F.E. Center, Drive Smart Nebraska-Teens in the Driver Seat, Nebraska 4-H Extension and Sweet Success Health Coaching & Yoga. Northeast Community College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State College offered information on programs in the field of family and consumer sciences.
Nebraska FCCLA alumni shared their experiences of being involved in the organization and how it has helped them thrive in their families, careers, and communities.
“While the 2020 Fall Leadership Workshop was virtual, we still had an amazing time. Members from our chapter were both prepared for and engaged during the conference. I do think, though, that this year it’s going to be harder for our members and members across the state to become as active and productive in their ventures as they have in the past,” said Jett Simpson, District 10 Nebraska FFCLA president and Maxwell chapter member. “I say this because we are on a week by week basis of whether or not we’re going to be here for STAR or State conferences. This being said, I do feel that we as members will become increasingly more active in our chapter as the year progresses.”
For more information about FCCLA, visit nebraskafccla.org.
