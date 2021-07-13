McCook child care providers to feature in PBS NewsHour series

ARLINGTON, Va. — This week, PBS NewsHour will broadcast “Raising the Future: America’s Child Care Dilemma,” a five-part series that takes an extensive look at America’s child care crisis.

Wednesday's segment will feature communities in Nebraska, including McCook, according to a press release.

The struggle to find affordable, quality child care has always been one of the biggest issues for American families and COVID-19 only exacerbated the problem.

This series examines the current state of the American child care system, its history, and the new movement for long-term reform in the post-COVID era.

In the absence of a universal child care system, some communities around the country have been trying to figure out how to address child care shortages which are impacting local economies, including in Nebraska, where today’s segment takes place.

The report profiles a small community where residents took action and created one of the country’s few infant and toddler programs owned and operated by a public school district. The NewsHour team then travels to another Nebraska town where community and business leaders have developed financial incentives to increase the number of child care slots.