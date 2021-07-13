McCook child care providers to feature in PBS NewsHour series

ARLINGTON, Va. — This week, PBS NewsHour will broadcast “Raising the Future: America’s Child Care Dilemma,” a five-part series that takes an extensive look at America’s child care crisis.
Wednesday's segment will feature communities in Nebraska, including McCook, according to a press release.
The struggle to find affordable, quality child care has always been one of the biggest issues for American families and COVID-19 only exacerbated the problem.
This series examines the current state of the American child care system, its history, and the new movement for long-term reform in the post-COVID era.
In the absence of a universal child care system, some communities around the country have been trying to figure out how to address child care shortages which are impacting local economies, including in Nebraska, where today’s segment takes place.
The report profiles a small community where residents took action and created one of the country’s few infant and toddler programs owned and operated by a public school district. The NewsHour team then travels to another Nebraska town where community and business leaders have developed financial incentives to increase the number of child care slots.
According to a press release, McCook Economic Development Corporation is excited to be a part of this program.
“We’re excited to share what we’ve done as a community to improve our local capacity in early childhood education and hope others can benefit from what we’ve learned,” said Andy Long, MEDC executive director.
The program will air during PBS NewsHour at 6 p.m. on PBS.
To find your local station, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org.
The series continues on Thursday with a visit to Fort Belvoir in Virginia where service members can access affordable, quality child care and providers earn fair wages and benefits, as the segment looks at the military child care system.
The series finishes Friday looking at key questions confronting the country and political leaders: What now? Should the country move toward long-term child care reform? The report explores policies now being considered and brings to light some of the many views Americans have about how we might move forward.
Throughout the series, special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate McMahon travel the country talking to parents, caregivers, experts and advocates who are familiar with the country’s child care system and explore the issues plaguing it such as workforce pay, access, quality, and affordability.