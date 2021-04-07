McCook childcare providers ‘Step Up’ their game

Two McCook-area childcare providers have advanced in the state’s Step Up to Quality programs, Mindy Rogers and Jamie Rundle, according to a press release from the McCook Economic Development Corporation.

For the last two years, the McCook/Red Willow County Community 4 Kids team has worked to improve access and the quality of early childhood education in the region. Initial efforts went to expanding the number of childcare spots in the community and the group is also providing assistance to childcare providers to show the quality of care they provide.

The Infant Incentive program, funded through both local funding as well as state grants, provided McCook childcare providers the opportunity to expand the number of infants they are able to serve at their in-home or center facility. Two McCook childcare providers have taken the extra steps to participate in the statewide program, Step Up To Quality which helps great child care providers become even better.

Programs enrolled in Step Up To Quality have access to coaching and resources that help them on their path to higher quality. These resources enable any provider or educator — big or small — to take quality to the next level.