McCook Communities for Kids group receives $15,000 grant from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

McCOOK — The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation awarded $15,000 to the McCook Community for Kids to continue its initiative work, according to a press release.
McCook and 28 other communities across the state of Nebraska were granted funds to support local initiatives. Communities for Kids is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative that was created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs. These shortages impact children’s optimal development and also pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive, according to the press release.
“We saw how the lack of childcare options were affecting parents’ ability to go back to work,” said Andy Long, executive director of McCook Economic Development Corporation and McCook Community for Kids member. “Thanks to the assistance of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, we have created programs that have created or retained over 60 spots for early childhood education and grown approximately 10 new infant spots in the community.”
Nebraska Children and Families Foundation has provided technical assistance to the McCook Community for Kids group for a couple years. With this assistance, the McCook team partnered with the University of Nebraska to administer a community early childhood education survey and then create programs to improve early childhood education in the community. The initial initiatives were meant to improve access to early childhood education in the area with an emphasis on infants.
“Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Communities for Kids is excited to continue their work with the McCook community partners using a collective impact approach to address their quality early care and educational needs. They have implemented new and innovating processes to support the need for infant care and provide incentives for those who are interested in opening/operating a child care facility which in turn has begun to address local needs identified in their earlier work,” said Shonna Werth, associate vice president of early childhood programs at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
The McCook Community for Kids group is looking to aid and support for local childcare providers to help improve the quality of early childhood education with the most recent grant. The group continues to meet monthly to develop and implement strategies to improve childcare access and quality. If you would be interested in becoming involved, please contact Long at McCook Economic Development Corporation at 308-345-1200.
