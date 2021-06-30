McCook Community 4 Kids Team recognizes child care providers as 'local heroes'

The McCook Community 4 Kids Team, led by Early Childhood Community Coordinator Milva McGhee recognized McCook child care providers as local heroes on June 18, according to a press release.

During the global pandemic that shut down most businesses worldwide, McCook in-home and center providers kept their doors open to help other essential workers of the McCook community to continue to work.

“We appreciated the extra cleaning supplies given to us in order to support our doors re-opening and staying open during the pandemic,” said Amanda Mullen of Bee Little Childcare Center.

While a small handful had to close their doors for a short period due to positive COVID-19 cases, all took extra steps to make sure that they served the parents who relied on them.

Many providers had extra expenses in increasing the frequency of cleanings and to create new separate spaces for prevention.

“These small business owners reacted and pivoted to serve the McCook community in a high-quality manner. These providers proved how essential they continue to be for all of us,” McGhee said.

Even during the pandemic, some McCook child care providers enrolled and achieved Step Up to Quality level one.