McCook Community College's Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery exhibits area high schoolers’ artwork

“Often times, all the student needs is a little push — a little encouragement,” Johnson said. “Many times, they simply seek the motivation or the opportunity to try.”

He believes that his fellow faculty and the MCC staff are committed to giving students that chance in subject they are interested in.

“I have yet to meet a student who could not fit in at MCC, or who was not comfortable here, when given the opportunity to start,” Johnson said. “I firmly believe this is the place for new students to ‘get their feet wet.’”

For anyone interested in the chance to pursue art, Johnson said one of his favorite aspects of this annual event is the opportunity to award scholarships to qualified seniors — and not just to the exhibition medal-winners.

“I’d love to talk to any student who wants to study art, because we do have scholarships available and the sooner they reach out to me, the better,” he said.

For this year’s paint-in exhibition, students could enter up to five pieces and each school was limited to 40 works.

The works are divided into seven categories: Painting, drawing, prints, mixed media, three-dimensional, pottery and digital work/photography.