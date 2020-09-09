McCOOK — McCook Economic Development Corporation business leader, Andy Long, is now certified to teach the Destination Creation Course, a class designed to help business owners increases their revenue and customer traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from MEDC.
Long is the first certified facilitator in Nebraska and this is the first time that the Destination Creation Course has been available to the state, according to the press release.
The Destination Creation Course teaches a 14-point business success strategy developed by business consultant Jon Schallert. Schallert created this methodology after three decades of coaching independent business owners to “make their businesses irresistible to customers,” according to the press release.
“MEDC was eager to help business owners in our community gain the tools we’ll need to recover and prosper after what we’ve gone through this year,” Long said. “The strategies are practical, affordable, and accessible, and they have made a huge difference in the success of small businesses across the United States and Canada.”
The Destination Creation Course consists of downloadable webinars by Schallert, including one on increasing revenue during COVID-19, along with other interviews from top business authors on topics vital to small businesses. Participants also receive a digital 178-page workbook when taking the class.
“Our mission has always been to help independently-owned businesses who are the backbone of so many communities in North America,” Schallert says. “When we train leaders like Andy, they are able to bring this critically important information back to owners who need it now during this COVID-19 crisis. Taking the Destination Creation Course can help owners gain back revenue they lost during the pandemic shutdown and successfully position themselves moving forward.”
The class will be offered virtually twice this fall: 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays for eight weeks starting on Sept. 16 or 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays starting on Sept. 21.
For more information, visit successfulindependentbusiness.com or MEDC at bit.ly/3jzZMNl.
