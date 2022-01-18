McCook Economic Development Corporation makes first loan to develop apartments

McCook Economic Development Corporation made its first Rural Workforce Housing Loan on Jan. 7 to Blackwood Enterprises, LLC to assist in financing the development of two upper-story apartments at the Bethany Village project, according to a press release.

Blackwood Enterprises is in the process of constructing an 800-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment and a 711-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment in the development at 111 W. Fifth St.

Two years ago, Blackwood Enterprises LLC acquired the property. Since that time, the company has worked to develop plans and recruit tenants for the commercial property. Blackwood Enterprises worked with MEDC and the City of McCook through tax increment financing to help in the redevelopment.

Through this project, the property is being transformed from an eyesore on the busiest section of road in town to one of the premier commercial spaces in McCook. The commercial first floor is expected to be done in spring of 2022.

In the last year, Josiah Hegwood has moved back to McCook and is serving as property manager for Blackwood Enterprises. With his background in residential property management, he could immediately see the potential for residential second floor development.