McCook Economic Development Corporation makes first loan to develop apartments

McCook Economic Development Corporation made its first Rural Workforce Housing Loan on Jan. 7 to Blackwood Enterprises, LLC to assist in financing the development of two upper-story apartments at the Bethany Village project, according to a press release.
Blackwood Enterprises is in the process of constructing an 800-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment and a 711-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment in the development at 111 W. Fifth St.
Two years ago, Blackwood Enterprises LLC acquired the property. Since that time, the company has worked to develop plans and recruit tenants for the commercial property. Blackwood Enterprises worked with MEDC and the City of McCook through tax increment financing to help in the redevelopment.
Through this project, the property is being transformed from an eyesore on the busiest section of road in town to one of the premier commercial spaces in McCook. The commercial first floor is expected to be done in spring of 2022.
In the last year, Josiah Hegwood has moved back to McCook and is serving as property manager for Blackwood Enterprises. With his background in residential property management, he could immediately see the potential for residential second floor development.
“When we recently moved back, we experienced how tight the local housing market is,” Hegwood said. “I know the demand is there and I’m glad we were able to modify the plans to create new upper-story rental housing that will provide a unique experience in our rural community.”
MEDC Executive Director Andy Long worked with Hegwood through the Rural Workforce Housing Loan process.
“We’re thrilled to be a part of this development. As an organization we’ve identified housing as our No. 1 priority,” Long said. “We were able to start the Rural Workforce Housing Loan program earlier this year and it is great that we are able to use it to help develop upper-story rental property.”
For questions about the Rural Workforce Housing Loan program or their other housing initiatives, contact MEDC at 308-345-1200.
For questions about the Bethany Village development, contact Hegwood at 308-737-6291.