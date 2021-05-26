McCook Lemonade Days open to middle-schoolers

A new summer program for middle-schoolers will give area youth the chance to learn about running a real business — a lemonade stand — and make their own money during Crazy Days.

McCook Lemonade Day is for children in the fourth through sixth grade, and offered free through a partnership with McCook Economic Development Corporation, McCook Chamber of Commerce, and McCook Community College.

Registration for Lemonade Day is open to middle-schoolers, along required adult participation.

Participants will receive a backpack and free educational materials with lessons on setting a goal, creating a lemonade product, making a budget, finding an investor, choosing a location, building a stand, marketing their business, and ultimately creating a business plan for their lemonade stand.

Parents or grandparents are invited to register their adult/child team. Registration will close June 11. The actual Lemonade Day is July 10 during McCook’s Crazy Days promotion.

The foremost objective of Lemonade Day is to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society — the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers and forward thinking citizens of tomorrow.