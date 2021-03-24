Mid-Plains Community College receives Transact award

Mid-Plains Community College has been recognized with a Transact 360° Distinction Award for Student Experience in Campus ID and Commerce Solutions.

Transact is the leader in innovative payment solutions for a connected campus. It honors those who are passionate about using technology to better their campus experiences.

The Distinction Award for Student Experience recognizes institutions whose technological innovations have markedly improved the total student experience. That includes addressing new and changing dynamics in fields such as student recruitment, engagement and retention.

“What started out as a software implementation to improve our student meal plan processes grew into something much more substantial,” said Mike Steele, MPCC vice president of administrative services. “The Transact implementation allowed us to bring several of our exist ing software platforms together. The end result allows students to access dining services, printing services, event attendance and purchasing of items in the dining halls and concessions stands all with one source, their campus ID card.”

Transact recognized MPCC for investing in a full and extensive solution to dramatically impact the student day-to-day experience.