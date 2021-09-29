Mid-Plains Community College sees record-setting number of early enrollments

However, he believes customer service is the biggest reason for recent success.

“We’ve been meeting with high school administrators to convey the importance of dual credit and the purposefulness of taking certain classes,” Knopick said. “At the same time, Kayla Thurman (assistant director of early entry and program development) has done an amazing job of working with guidance counselors and instructors to make sure everyone is being served. We’re being more proactive to make sure no one is falling through the cracks.”

Forty-three high schools both inside and outside of MPCC’s 18-county service area currently partner with Mid-Plains for dual credit classes.

“On average, every school in our service area utilizes dual credit or early entry,” Knopick said. “Additionally, the number of our full-time faculty who can teach dual credit classes is growing. As of right now, we have 30 instructors who are either certified or in the process of becoming certified to teach dual credit.”

Mid-Plains has been continuously expanding the opportunities for high school students to take classes from those instructors on its campuses.

This fall, it introduced “Fridays at the College” in North Platte. A total of 28 students are enrolled.