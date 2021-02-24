Nationwide opens 8th annual grain bin safety contest

This week is Grain Bin Safety Week, according to a press release from Nationwide, an insurance and financial services company.

It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed. Such accidents have resulted in a 62% fatality rate over the past 50 years according to Purdue University.

To raise awareness of these dangers and prevent all-too-common accidents, Nationwide has opened its eighth annual Nominate Your Fire Department Contest in recognition of Grain Bin Safety Week. The goal is to deliver critical education and resources to agricultural professionals and promote safe bin-entry procedures when entry is absolutely necessary. The program also awards life-saving rescue equipment and training to rural fire departments, who are often the first and only line of defense when an entrapment occurs.

Nominations for this year’s Nominate Your Fire Department Contest are open until April 30.