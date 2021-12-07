Nebraska Cattlemen recognize Cozad man, Sen. Deb Fischer at annual convention

KEARNEY — A Cozad man and Sen. Deb Fischer were among those recognized on Thursday during the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in Kearney, according to a press release.

Craig Uden of Cozad received the Hall of Fame award, and Fischer received the Industry Service award. They were “selected based on their continuous dedication and contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry,” the press release said.

The Hall of Fame award is the highest honor the organization can bestow on a member, and highlights someone “who exemplifies ongoing commitment to the beef industry,” according to the press release.

Uden’s ongoing involvement is evident through his leadership on local, state, and federal levels. He is currently involved with Dawson County Cattlemen, Nebraska Cattlemen, and is a past president of the National Beef Cattlemen’s Association.

“Nebraska Cattlemen is honored and thankful to have dedicated leaders like Craig, who continue to give their time and efforts to our organization,” said Ken Herz, a past president of Nebraska Cattlemen.

Uden expressed appreciation for the support from the Nebraska Cattlemen.

