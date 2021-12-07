Nebraska Cattlemen recognize Cozad man, Sen. Deb Fischer at annual convention

KEARNEY — A Cozad man and Sen. Deb Fischer were among those recognized on Thursday during the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in Kearney, according to a press release.
Craig Uden of Cozad received the Hall of Fame award, and Fischer received the Industry Service award. They were “selected based on their continuous dedication and contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry,” the press release said.
The Hall of Fame award is the highest honor the organization can bestow on a member, and highlights someone “who exemplifies ongoing commitment to the beef industry,” according to the press release.
Uden’s ongoing involvement is evident through his leadership on local, state, and federal levels. He is currently involved with Dawson County Cattlemen, Nebraska Cattlemen, and is a past president of the National Beef Cattlemen’s Association.
“Nebraska Cattlemen is honored and thankful to have dedicated leaders like Craig, who continue to give their time and efforts to our organization,” said Ken Herz, a past president of Nebraska Cattlemen.
Uden expressed appreciation for the support from the Nebraska Cattlemen.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award. This organization is like a second family and has always supported me in my career and numerous leadership positions,” Uden said.
Fischer received the Industry Service award for her “outstanding service to Nebraska’s beef industry through their dedication and commitment to helping shape the state’s beef industry.”
Fischer has been a long-standing friend of agriculture during her time in the U.S. Senate. She was the leader in pushing for more flexibility for livestock haulers through her Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety Act, which was recently signed by President Joe Biden.
“Nebraska Cattlemen applauds and sincerely thanks Senator Fischer for her long-standing and continued support to Nebraska’s Cattle industry,” said current Nebraska Cattlemen President William H. Rhea III.
Fischer has long advocated for transparency and competition in the cattle market space through her Cattle Market Transparency Act, and has been a champion for eliminating animal waste emission reporting requirements and combating fake meat with the Real MEAT Act.
Fischer is the senior senator for Nebraska and sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee. She and her husband own a ranching business near Valentine.
“I am truly humbled and honored to receive the 2021 Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service Award. The industry’s hard work every day feeds the world and contributes so much to Nebraska’s economy. I will continue to push for legislative solutions to the complex problems facing the cattle industry,” Fischer said.