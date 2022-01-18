Nebraska Cattlemen Sandhills Affiliate rings in New Year in style despite weather

MULLEN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Sandhills Affiliate hosted their ninth Winter Ball on New Year’s Eve 2021 at the Mullen community center.

The NCSA event returned after being absent the year before due to the pandemic.

Snow and illness reduced this year’s expected 150-head turnout.

Despite that, the silent and live auctions still brought in $4,500, which will help the NCSA award three $1,000 scholarships to two graduating high school seniors and a college student in the area.

Other scholarship sponsors include Harsh Mercantile of Purdum, Western Nebraska Bank of Thedford, Daniels Manufacturing and West Plains Bank, both of Ainsworth; Sandhills Fencing of Purdum, AL Silencer of Stapleton, and Al and Sallie Atkins of North Platte, formerly of Halsey.

In addition to the auctions, Thayne Rodocker won a rifle during the event’s rifle raffle.

Country Rush Band provided the night’s music.

Members of the 2022 NCSA board are President John Kraye of Mullen, Secretary Stefani Schaffer of Purdum, and Treasurer Kelly Kennedy of Purdum.