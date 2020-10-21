Nebraska Corn seeks students for internships

LINCOLN — It’s only October, but it’s not too early for college students to begin thinking about summer internship experiences, according to a press release from the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association.
NCB and NeCGA are seeking applicants to take part in seven internship experiences beginning in May 2021. The seven internships vary in location and scope, but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.
Five of the seven internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These five experiences are with cooperating partners of the Nebraska Corn Board. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in the NCB or NeCGA offices in Lincoln.
Nebraska Corn internship opportunities for 2021-22:
» Communications and Market Development Internship — Host: Nebraska Corn Board; location: Lincoln; duration: May 2021 to May 2022.
» Agronomy and Data Internship — Host: National Corn Growers Association; location: St. Louis, Missouri; duration: Summer 2021.
» Public Policy Internship — Host: National Corn Growers Association; location: Washington, D.C.; duration: Summer 2021.
» Promotion and International Relations Internship — Host: U.S. Meat Export Federation; location: Denver, Colorado; duration: Summer 2021.
» International Relations Internship — Host: U.S. Grains Council; location: Washington, D.C.; duration: Summer 2021.
» International Agricultural Relations Internship — Host: U.S. Grains Council; location: Panama City, Panama; Duration: Summer 2021.
» Communications and Outreach Internship — Host: Nebraska Corn Growers Association; location: Lincoln; duration: May 2021 to May 2022.
“We’ve been fortunate over the last several years to have some of the brightest young minds in agriculture taking part of our internship programs,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB and NeCGA. “Through our internship opportunities, we’re able to work toward our mission of the Nebraska Corn Board, which is the promote the value of corn by creating opportunities. By empowering the next generation of ag leaders, we can ensure our industry is well served now and in the future.”
Nebraska Corn internships are open to all college students, with a preference given to students enrolled in colleges or universities located in Nebraska. The application process can be found online at nebraskacorn.gov/internships. The submission deadline is Nov. 6, 2020.
