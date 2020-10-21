Nebraska Corn seeks students for internships

“We’ve been fortunate over the last several years to have some of the brightest young minds in agriculture taking part of our internship programs,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB and NeCGA. “Through our internship opportunities, we’re able to work toward our mission of the Nebraska Corn Board, which is the promote the value of corn by creating opportunities. By empowering the next generation of ag leaders, we can ensure our industry is well served now and in the future.”