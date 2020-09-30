Nebraska Department of Education wants public input on English standards

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking input from the public on the 2014 Nebraska English Language Arts standards, according to a press release.

The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process.

State law requires updates to the English Language Arts standards every seven years.

Once approved by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for English Language Arts education in Nebraska.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area.

Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The 2014 Nebraska English Language Arts standards survey is available at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_41Iu9hTERmyspYV.