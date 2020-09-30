 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Department of Education wants public input on English standards
0 comments

Nebraska Department of Education wants public input on English standards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fillerphoto classroom

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking input from the public on the 2014 Nebraska English Language Arts standards, according to a press release.

The information collected will be used as part of the standards review and revision process.

State law requires updates to the English Language Arts standards every seven years.

Once approved by the State Board of Education, the standards create the framework for English Language Arts education in Nebraska.

Nebraska content area standards reflect the knowledge and skills students are expected to learn in a given content area.

Standards do not prescribe particular curriculum, lessons, teaching techniques or activities. Decisions about curriculum and instruction are made locally by individual school districts and classroom teachers.

The 2014 Nebraska English Language Arts standards survey is available at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_41Iu9hTERmyspYV.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News