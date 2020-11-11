Nebraska Dept. of Heath and Human Services: Holidays may bring new scams for senior citizens

Billions of dollars are estimated to be lost by senior adults each year to scammers, according to the National Council on Aging. Now, with the confusion and fear over the new coronavirus, it didn’t take scammers long to begin to capitalize, according to the Nebraska Department for Health and Human Services.

People 65 and older often are targeted because they’re more likely to own their home, have retirement savings and/or have excellent credit. They should be especially vigilant in order to keep the “Grinches” from spoiling the upcoming holidays.

Federal, state and local officials across the country have alerted consumers, particularly older people, to be aware of several fraud schemes tied to the virus.

Phone or social media-based scams often may target seniors; the caller may claim to be a medical organization saying that COVID-19 vaccine is ready and may ask for an over-the-phone payment. The Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration have issued warnings against at least seven companies that the agencies say have been misbranding products as treatments or preventives against coronavirus. To date, no vaccine has been developed to prevent COVID-19.