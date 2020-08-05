August’s pandemic-delayed Nebraskaland Days offers plentiful “staycation” opportunities for North Platte and Lincoln County residents.
One doesn’t just have to look at the event list at nebraskalanddays.com to see that, because attractions and businesses in the city and county have been among the most prolific participants in the state’s annual Nebraska Passport program.
That list starts this year with North Platte’s active 2020 Passport attractions: Double Dips Ice Creamery, Pop Corner and Prairie Friends & Flowers.
But the county also has 14 past Passport “alumni” still in operation: the Allsorts antique store and coffee shop in Sutherland, Nebraskaland Days itself and 12 other well-recognized North Platte sites.
Double Dips, in the 1889 Dickey Building at East Sixth and Dewey streets, is the “newest” of North Platte’s 2020 Passport sites — but only in terms of bricks and mortar.
Owner Lori Bergman has been around west central Nebraska much longer, visiting county fairs and other community events with a 6-foot by 14-foot trailer over the past decade.
Though North Dewey Street is currently being rebuilt in front of Double Dips’ storefront, East Sixth Street — first to be finished as part of downtown’s “bricks” renovation — offers easy access and parking within a block of the shop.
Prairie Friends & Flowers, three blocks west of downtown on West Fourth Street, offers enticing home décor items in addition to alluring floral displays for any occasion.
North Platte’s third active Passport site, Pop Corner, offers 19 different types of popcorn and treats made from popcorn from its storefront in Westfield Shopping Center on West A Street.
But an extensive breakfast and lunch menu broadens the store’s appeal, with salad, soup and sandwich offerings enhanced by flavored sodas, coffee, cappuccino and hot teas, including chai.
That’s just three attractions.
Look around downtown, Westfield and the rest of town on your way there. North Platte isn’t hurting for temptations.
