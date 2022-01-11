Nebraska Press Women seeking nominations for Women Journalists Hall of Fame

Nebraska Press Women are seeking nominations for the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, according to a press release.

NPW created the hall of fame in 2011 to recognize women journalists who have made a difference for their profession and their communities, said Bette Pore of Grand Island, NPW vice president and chair of the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame.

“The general public is welcome to submit nominations for the award,” Pore said. “Women nominated may be living or deceased, may come from any facet of the journalism profession, including broadcast, print or online, news, advertising or public relations.”

Deadline for submission is Jan. 31.

Nominees must have a Nebraska background by birth or work experience, having spent a significant amount of their professional careers in the state. Nominations will be judged on contributions to the profession, achievements within the profession and service to her communities (local as well as Nebraska and/or regional/national).