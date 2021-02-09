Nebraska Regional Poison Control Center warns against carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning can’t be seen, can’t be smelled, can’t be heard, but it can be stopped, according to a press release from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 400 deaths and approximately 15,000 emergency room visits each year because of CO poisoning.

The CO death rate is highest among people 65 years of age or older.

Symptoms of CO poisoning can include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion and loss of consciousness. Symptoms can also resemble those associated with other health conditions.

CO is a gas produced when fuels burn incompletely.

Sources include furnaces, fireplaces and stoves (both gas and wood burning), water heaters, gas clothes dryers, gas stoves and space heaters, all vehicles that burn fossil fuel, grills, generators and power tools.

CO poisoning can result from inhaling high levels of CO over a short period, or inhaling lower levels over a long time.

When a person inhales CO, their body replaces the oxygen in their blood with the gas. In addition, red blood cells pick up CO quicker than they pick up oxygen, according to the CDC.