Nebraska Regional Poison Control Center warns against carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide poisoning can’t be seen, can’t be smelled, can’t be heard, but it can be stopped, according to a press release from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 400 deaths and approximately 15,000 emergency room visits each year because of CO poisoning.
The CO death rate is highest among people 65 years of age or older.
Symptoms of CO poisoning can include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion and loss of consciousness. Symptoms can also resemble those associated with other health conditions.
CO is a gas produced when fuels burn incompletely.
Sources include furnaces, fireplaces and stoves (both gas and wood burning), water heaters, gas clothes dryers, gas stoves and space heaters, all vehicles that burn fossil fuel, grills, generators and power tools.
CO poisoning can result from inhaling high levels of CO over a short period, or inhaling lower levels over a long time.
When a person inhales CO, their body replaces the oxygen in their blood with the gas. In addition, red blood cells pick up CO quicker than they pick up oxygen, according to the CDC.
The first step in treating a person with either possible or known CO poisoning is to make sure the individual receives fresh air.
Further treatment in a health care facility may be necessary. 911 should be contacted as needed.
In addition, the Poison Center’s healthcare professionals are available to assist callers with the management of CO exposures at 1-800-222-1222.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center wants to raise awareness of CO poisoning and the best actions to take for prevention. The following are some tips and information to keep in mind.
» Recognize the early symptoms of CO poisoning.
» Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected regularly.
» Ventilate fuel and gas-burning heaters to the outside.
» Never use a charcoal grill or hibachi inside.
» Do not use a gas range or an oven for heating a room.
» Install carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home.
» Never leave a car running in an attached garage, even with the garage door open.
» Run generators at a safe distance from the home — never next to a window, door or vent.
» Have vehicle muffler and tailpipes checked regularly.
» Avoid sitting in a car with the engine running if deep snow or mud is blocking the exhaust pipe.