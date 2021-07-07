Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Society announces award winners

OGALLALA — Winners of the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Society’s annual awards were announced during the recent Technical Tours and Awards banquet.
Nebraska SWCS received the Outstanding Chapter Award. The chapter will receive official recognition at International SWCS meeting in July, and is one of nine chapters in the USA to receive the international award.
SWCS state award winners
Each year the Nebraska Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society recognizes and honors work that honors its goals.
Dave Bedlan of Fairbury received the Commendation Award. As president of SWCS, Bedland has reached outside of NRCS to promote SWCS including hosting a table at the spring event at Homestead National Monument in 2019. Dave handed out SWCS coloring books to kids and old copies of the “Journal of Soil and Water Conservation” to interested adults. He assisted in reaching out directly to Nebraska natural resources districts encouraging conservation community memberships, which allows an entity to share the perks of SWCS membership with all employees.
Ryan and Lonetta Zimerman of Madrid received the Innovation Award, recognizing an outstanding activity, product, or service by a group, business, firm, corporation or organization that promotes natural resource conservation.
The Zimmermans own and operate The Prairie Garden. They began taking produce to the farmers market in North Platte in 2015 and have grown the farm until today. They are at three farmers markets in North Platte, McCook and Ogallala. They also have an online store offering home delivery and they supply four wholesale accounts to grocery stores. They are also in the process of building an on-farm certified kitchen where they will make salad dressings, sauerkraut, pickles, salsa and other value-added products from their vegetables. The biggest challenge they face is finding enough help to manage all of the day-to-day tasks along with Nebraska weather. They are thankful for all the support of their customers.
Agnes Lorentzen and Doug Carlson received Honor Awards.
Merit Awards are presented in recognition of an outstanding activity, product, or service by a group, business firm, corporation or organization that promotes the conservation of soil, water, and related natural resources. Listed below are the winners of this year’s Merit Awards.
Merit Award recipients:
» KOGA radio station located in Ogallala serves the Nebraska High Plains. KOGA (930 AM) broadcasts a classic country format that is licensed to Ogallala, Nebraska. It is owned by iHeartMedia and features programming from ABC Radio and Westwood One.
KOGA partners with Don Day Weather in Cheyenne to provide their listeners timely and accurate forecasts. Day Weather provides weather for the High Plains and is highly respected by the farmers and ranchers of the area. They measure precipitation in the rain gauge and reports it to their listeners. KOGA visits with Don Day on the morning show once every 3 to 4 months to have him talk about the latest weather trends and make an educated prediction on what weather the area can expect for the next few months.
» The Twin Platte Natural Resources District began operations in July 1972, with the merger of several soil and water conservation and watershed conservancy districts. The TPNRD total land area is 4,157 square miles and includes Arthur County, Keith County, the northern approximately three-fourths of Lincoln County, and the western two-thirds of McPherson County.
The TPNRD provides an organized approach to the management, utilization, and development of the land and water resources within the TPNRD in cooperation with supporting agencies.
Three major river basins are included in the NRD: North Platte River Basin, South Platte River Basin, and Platte River Basin.
The TPNRD has developed programs for the landowners and the growers in the TPNRD such as the following: Comprehensive soil and water resources programs, prevention of damage from flood water, conservation of ground and surface water, development of wildlife habitat, and recreation areas and assisting landowners with range and forestry management.
» The Rowe Sanctuary, located south of Gibbon, is one of the main stopover sites along the Platte River for the Sandhill Cranes. Each spring there are up to 1,000,000 cranes stopping in roughly a 100 mile stretch of the river, spending 4 to 5 weeks preparing for their flight north to Canada, Alaska or Siberia. It is estimated 80 percent of the world’s cranes funnel into this stretch of the river each spring.
» After college, Deke Jones came back to farm with his dad, which is half dryland and half irrigated. They use no-till and strip-till to plant corn, soybeans, popcorn, wheat, rye and yellow field peas.
In 2012 they first tried cover crops using a mixture of barley, oats, turnips and canola. After a really dry August and September, to their surprise, there was good moisture and the ground was soft, and they were able to drill their wheat easily, compared to fields that didn’t have cover crops. That’s when they became believers in the use of cover crops.