Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Society announces award winners

The Zimmermans own and operate The Prairie Garden. They began taking produce to the farmers market in North Platte in 2015 and have grown the farm until today. They are at three farmers markets in North Platte, McCook and Ogallala. They also have an online store offering home delivery and they supply four wholesale accounts to grocery stores. They are also in the process of building an on-farm certified kitchen where they will make salad dressings, sauerkraut, pickles, salsa and other value-added products from their vegetables. The biggest challenge they face is finding enough help to manage all of the day-to-day tasks along with Nebraska weather. They are thankful for all the support of their customers.

Agnes Lorentzen and Doug Carlson received Honor Awards.

Merit Awards are presented in recognition of an outstanding activity, product, or service by a group, business firm, corporation or organization that promotes the conservation of soil, water, and related natural resources. Listed below are the winners of this year’s Merit Awards.

Merit Award recipients:

» KOGA radio station located in Ogallala serves the Nebraska High Plains. KOGA (930 AM) broadcasts a classic country format that is licensed to Ogallala, Nebraska. It is owned by iHeartMedia and features programming from ABC Radio and Westwood One.