Nebraska Soybean Board looks to fill national spots

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling two of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board for a three-year term, according to a press release.
“This is a great opportunity to get involved with your soy checkoff and work toward the common goal of increasing return on investment for all U.S. soybean farmers,” said Scott Ritzman, NSB executive director. “With the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day, USB farmer-leaders are setting a clear path for research, education and promotion investments for the future.”
USB is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers.
Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy.
According to the USB, investments are focused on education, promotion and research.
The USB uses education to “foster demand for U.S. soy.”
Through research, the board works with organizations to develop new products, which in turn grows demand for U.S. soy and fosters scientific advancement.
As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.
All checkoff paying soybean producers in Nebraska are eligible to apply.
To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a U.S. Department of Agriculture background information form before the March 17 deadline.
To obtain this form, contact Scott Ritzman at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at 402-432-5720.
The Nebraska Soybean Board members will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open positions to USDA for consideration.
The secretary of agriculture will make the final appointments.
The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status.
The chosen individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.
For more information about the United Soybean Board, visitunitedsoybean.org