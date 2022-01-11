Nebraska Soybean Board looks to fill national spots

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling two of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board for a three-year term, according to a press release.

“This is a great opportunity to get involved with your soy checkoff and work toward the common goal of increasing return on investment for all U.S. soybean farmers,” said Scott Ritzman, NSB executive director. “With the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day, USB farmer-leaders are setting a clear path for research, education and promotion investments for the future.”

USB is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers.

Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy.

According to the USB, investments are focused on education, promotion and research.

The USB uses education to “foster demand for U.S. soy.”