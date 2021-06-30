Nebraskaland Foundation recognizes Dawson County barn quilt project

Rose Mapel with Rustic Milling & Crafts, located in Cozad at the time, also began making barn quilts for people in the area.

Eventually the Dawson County Barn Quilt Trail was created, with maps listing where barn quilts are located throughout the county and the creation of a website with that information, along with photos, and in some cases additional details such as why a particular pattern was chosen.

The trail is supported by the Tourism Committees for the Chambers of Commerce in Cozad, Lexington and Gothenburg. Today there are around 100 barn quilts documented in the Dawson County area, according to Geiger.

After the trail was established the Cozad Tourism Committee continued working to promote and grow the trial. To continue with momentum, the next project dreamed up was a barn quilt display of all 50 states.