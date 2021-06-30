Nebraskaland Foundation recognizes Dawson County barn quilt project

COZAD — The Barn Quilts of Dawson County has received the Rising Star Award from the Nebraskaland Foundation for the project’s unique way of promoting tourism and education.
The barn quilt movement began in 2001 in Adams County, Ohio, when a woman named Donna Sue Groves painted a version of her mother’s quilt on their barn as a tribute. The idea quickly spread among the local community and soon, the grassroots movement found itself growing throughout the United States and Canada.
A barn quilt is a large, hand-painted wooden block typically displayed on the front or side of a barn, but now this type of outdoor artwork can be found on just about any building. Similar to quilts, barn quilts involve geometric colors, splashes or pieces displayed in organized patterns.
The movement picked up steam in Dawson County, specifically in Cozad, around 2015. Cozad has a unique relationship with art, the community was founded by John J. Cozad and his son, Robert Henri, pioneered the school of American realism and became a world renowned artist.
A trio of Cozad residents, Melanie Nutt, Julie Geiger and Laurie Yocom got involved in the barn quilt movement and began hosting workshops on how to make the quilts. As people began to hang the quilts on their homes and businesses, the idea to create a Barn Quilt trail began to be discussed.
Rose Mapel with Rustic Milling & Crafts, located in Cozad at the time, also began making barn quilts for people in the area.
Eventually the Dawson County Barn Quilt Trail was created, with maps listing where barn quilts are located throughout the county and the creation of a website with that information, along with photos, and in some cases additional details such as why a particular pattern was chosen.
The trail is supported by the Tourism Committees for the Chambers of Commerce in Cozad, Lexington and Gothenburg. Today there are around 100 barn quilts documented in the Dawson County area, according to Geiger.
After the trail was established the Cozad Tourism Committee continued working to promote and grow the trial. To continue with momentum, the next project dreamed up was a barn quilt display of all 50 states.
The unique display would include a six feet by 50 feet display with a unique barn quilt and design for each state, the display would be the first of its kind. Each state has its own official quilt block — much like a state bird or flower designation — that will be painted on a nearly 2-foot by 3-foot board. The particular pattern attributed to a state is based on what “Hearth & Home Magazine” published in a monthly series that spanned from 1907 to 1912 as listed in the book “The United States Patchwork Pattern Book: 50 Quilt Blocks for 50 States from ‘Hearth & Home’ Magazine,” published in 1976.
Mapel was commissioned to create and paint all 50 of the state quilts.
In 2018 she said each barn quilt is made using MDO — medium density overlay — board which has a resin pushed into both its top and bottom surface.
Working as a team, Mapel and her husband Ray cut out the boards and prime them. Ray drew the design on the board and Mapel labeled it showing what colors are to be used and where. Yellow painting tape was used to separate areas of differing colors when paint was applied to ensure crisp lines.
Once painted, the boards are sealed twice with a sealant which also takes care of the edges.
“I think the sealing is just as important as the color part, as that will ensure the longevity of the project to stand the test of time,” Mapel said.
The state quilts are on display near Seventh Street and Meridian Avenue in downtown Cozad.
The barn quilt trail and 50 state display caught the attention of the Nebraskland Foundation.
The Nebraskland Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation with the Governor as the honorary chairperson formed to enhance the pride Nebraskans share in the Good Life and to display this quality of life to guests visiting the great state of Nebraska, according to their website. It was established in 1962.
One of their programs is the Rising Star Award, which recognizes outstanding new tourism attractions or significant expansions to existing attractions and efforts in economic and social development.
The award was created in 1999 and first award was handed out in 2000 to the Kearney Archway.
The Barn Quilts of Dawson County was chosen as the Rising Star recipient this year, according to Teresa Ibach, one of the board member and secretary of the Nebraskland Foundation.
Ibach presented the award to members of the Cozad Tourism committee in front of the 50 State Barn Quilt Display on Thursday, June 24.
“Cozad does a great job promoting tourism, promoting their community and promoting our agricultural heritage,” Ibach said. She said she was the one who nominated the barn quilt project for the award several years ago and added she is honored it was selected as this year’s winner.
The Rising Star Award read in part, “In recognition and celebration of Nebraska’s strong agriculture and quilting heritage. The promotion of tourism and education through this unique trail of local barn quilt destinations is a testimony to your commitment to strengthen your community and the State of Nebraska.”
“I am excited at how much outdoor art has expanded,” Geiger said before receiving the award on behalf of tourism committee.
Later, Geiger said she was so excited to see art and tourism recognized as tourism helps fuel the local economy. She said the validation of receiving the Rising Star Award for the barn quilt trail meant a great deal to her.
Mapel, the creator of the 50 state display, said it is wonderful to be able to share this type of art as a larger expression. She said it is an honor the project was nominated and received the award.