NET to host event on young Nebraskans' mental health

LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations, is hosting its second virtual “WELL BEINGS” online event, “You Are Not Alone: Youth Mental Health in Nebraska,” at 4 p.m. CT Thursday at netnebraska.org/wellbeings, according to a press release.
This is a free event and registration is not required.
The event includes a panel of experts who are on the frontlines of providing care and understanding for youth who struggle with mental health issues that may lead to suicide. In Nebraska, the youth suicide rate is higher than the national average, and a leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virtual event will feature personal stories from young adults, as well as practical skills and information that students, parents, teachers and others who care for young people can use to recognize signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
Dr. David Miers, PhD, director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln will moderate the event. He is a licensed independent professional counselor and co-founder of the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Participants can submit questions about youth mental health prior to the event or access information about Nebraska mental health resources at netnebraska.org/wellbeings.
“WELL BEINGS” events in Nebraska and across the country are leading up to a new Ken Burns’ documentary “Hiding in Plain Sight: Our Mental Health Crisis” scheduled for broadcast on PBS stations in Spring 2022.
