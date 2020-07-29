Heritage Acres is launching Heritage Acres’ Drive Thru Market, an online farmer’s market of locally sourced products including The Prairie Garden of Madrid, Private Pantry of Stratton and 308 Coffee Roasting of Culbertson, according to a press release.
No-contact pick up is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the McCook Christian Church parking lot, 507 West B. St.
All orders must be preordered on heritageacres.net from Friday to Sunday for the next week’s drive thru market. Heritage Acres’ Drive Thru Market offers gourmet mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, coffee, micro-greens and pastured eggs.
Heritage Acres believes we need to build the health of our families+soil+community together. “We want to get the best and healthiest local food to families in our community, so we partner with farms who do things a little differently and go to great lengths to improve their soils using restorative, sustainable, and/or organic methods,” said Paula Sandberg of Heritage Acres in a press release. “Our goal is to connect locally owned, small family, southwest Nebraska businesses and give a platform for easy delivery and convenient local access to products in our community.”
Heritage Acres is actively seeking to add more farm partners. For more information, visit heritageacres.net.
