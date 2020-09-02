Free Fishing and Park Entry Day set for Sept. 12
LINCOLN — Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day allows anyone to explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit for the day. It also allows anyone to fish for the day without a fishing permit.
Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas. Regular entrance fees for museums at state historical parks and the entrance fee at the Schramm Education Center remain in effect.
This family-friendly day typically is held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, however, this year’s event was delayed because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
To find more information about Nebraska’s state park areas and fishing, visit outdoornebraska.org.
Rep. Smith to host virtual veterans history project training
WASHINTON — Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will host an interactive virtual training for constituents interested in volunteering to record veterans’ stories for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress.
Nebraskans of all ages are encouraged to attend to learn how to interview veterans in their communities.
The training session will be 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17.
Those interested in attending must pre-register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xo52X0o1ReOYfRkpjF0cTQ.
For more information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
