North Platte-area 'admirals' to meet Monday

North Platte-area “admirals” in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska are invited to a Monday organizational meeting for a local “port of call” chapter.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, 1600 E. Second St. Finger food will be served, and freewill donations will be accepted to pay for the room rental.

Anyone who holds an honorary Great Navy admiral’s “commission” signed by any Nebraska governor is welcome to attend, said David Olson of North Platte, an organizer of the Monday meeting.

The Nebraska Admirals Association, founded in 1986 as the Society of Nebraska Admirals, currently has 12 “port of call” chapters in Nebraska and one in Missouri.

The so-called Great Navy in landlocked Nebraska dates to 1931, when Lt. Gov. Theodore W. Metcalfe — then serving as acting governor during an out-of-state trip by Gov. Charles W. Bryan — appointed “20 to 25 prominent Nebraskans” as the first “admirals.”

For information on Monday’s event, call Olson at 308-520-3870.