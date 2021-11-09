North Platte Community College blood drive aims to help ease supply shortage

Blood levels at the American Red Cross are the lowest they have been in 10 years.

That’s according to Amanda Wehnes, account manager for American Red Cross blood services in North Platte.

“This is serious,” Wehnes said. “Hospital demand continues to outpace donations. The Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage and needs help to ensure needs are being met to prevent delays in patient care. Type O is especially in demand.”

North Platte Community College will do its part to help alleviate the crisis by hosting a blood drive Nov. 16 at the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. All presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.

The Red Cross will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building.

Wendy Schramm, systems analyst for the college, is among those who plan to be there. She recently reached the 10-gallon milestone for blood donations.