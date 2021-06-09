North Platte Community College raffle pickup ticket sales to start Sunday

Tickets for the 2021 North Platte Community College raffle pickup, a burnt orange 1955 Chevy stepside short box, go on sale Sunday.

They will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed, at all Mid-Plains Community College campuses and at various area businesses.

The pickup will make its first public appearance at the NebraskaLand Days Antique Car Show and Parade from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 in Memorial Park in North Platte.

The Chevy is the 16th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in the automotive technology and auto body technology programs.

The pickup will tour the state throughout the summer, making appearances at car shows, parades and cruise night events. A schedule will be posted at mpcc.edu/community/npcc-classic-car-projects/car-raffle.

A total of 10,000 raffle tickets will be offered at a cost of $10 each. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.