North Platte Community Playhouse to host annual boutique
The North Platte Community Playhouse will have its annual Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

But the guild’s annual pre-holiday Carousel of Homes tour will not be held in light of COVID-19’s resurgence, said Playhouse board member and administrative assistant Rajean Shepherd.

Shepherd said the Playhouse will require masks for participants and shoppers at the Christmas boutique, which will have the theme of “Fall Into the Season With Gifts and Goodies.”

Bake sale items will be prepackaged to provide additional safety for sellers and buyers, she added.

