North Platte First Presbyterian Church offers educational grants to area students

The First Presbyterian Church is offering North Platte-area students living in Lincoln County educational grants, according to a press release.

The applications may be picked up at the North Platte High School, St. Patrick High School or North Platte Community College school counselor’s office, or at the church office, 1901 W. Leota St. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The application must be returned or mailed by March 15, 2021. Late applications will not be accepted.

The scholarships are awarded on the basis of need and may be used for post-secondary education in any type of academic or vocational education or training in an accredited college or technical school.