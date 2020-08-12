The plan that Emilee Higgins envisioned as a youngster growing up in North Platte turned out slightly different from what she expected.
Her journey took Higgins from North Platte to various parts of the country, and now she’s settled in Columbus with her own law practice. She is a 2008 North Platte High School graduate who is enjoying some early success in her chosen career.
“I always planned on going to law school for as long as I can remember,” Higgins said. “Back in middle school I pretty much knew.”
When she went to college, Higgins said, she thought about being either a teacher or a lawyer.
“I took some criminal justice classes and thought, we’ll see how this goes,” Higgins said. “I really liked it, so that stuck.”
Higgins worked at a group home while attending the University of Wyoming.
“I was a female staff member in a boys’ cottage working with neglected or delinquent youth from the ages of 12 to 19,” Higgins said.
She said she actually tried to avoid going to law school.
“My dad didn’t have internet at the time, and I came home to visit him for a night,” Higgins said. “I said I’m going to take a couple of years off. I’m not going to go to law school; I’m going to keep working this job.”
She told her dad, Jeff Higgins, that the job was very rewarding.
“My dad said, ‘You’re absolutely not doing that,’” Higgins said. “He took me to Starbucks and sat there with me while I wrote every essay and applied for law school.”
After she graduated from Wyoming and waited for word on acceptance to law school, Higgins worked at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
“That was, for a redhead, interesting,” Higgins said. “One night, one of my friends really wanted to do it and was gung ho about it and she said, just apply with me and we could ride down together. I think more than anything she wanted someone to drive, because she didn’t have a car.”
Higgins said she liked it, but was ready for it to be done after six months.
“The hot weather was not for me,” Higgins said. “It was a nice break and fun before law school.”
She then enrolled at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.
“I’d always wanted to do business law or tax law, estate planning, and have some big corner office in a big city,” Higgins said. “That’s kind of your dream when you’re 12 and you don’t really understand how it all works.”
After the first semester at St. Thomas, Higgins said, she thought this was a terrible idea. She didn’t want to spend all her time in court as a public defender after hearing horror stories of attorneys having 200 clients they don’t know.
“I don’t want to do any of these things, I don’t want to go to court,” Higgins said. “I wasn’t sure, so I was back to the estate planning thing and thought that’s a good way to meet people and that’s really what I wanted to do.”
After graduation from St. Thomas, Higgins moved to Omaha and decided to take the Nebraska bar exam.
“I basically stumbled upon this elderly attorney in Columbus and he was looking to office share,” Higgins said. “So I would start my own practice from the get-go and then eventually take over his clients, which was estate planning and real estate.”
With a new practice, Higgins said, she had to start from the bottom of the totem pole.
“I had to take family law classes and I had to get on the court-appointed list,” Higgins said. “Now I’m in court four days a week, and that’s not what I planned, but here we are.”
However, Higgins said she has come to love what she is doing. She works as a guardian ad litem, and that has given her new insight into life and its struggles.
“Obviously kids don’t always know what’s best and they don’t know what’s going on,” Higgins said. “I am their best-interest attorney and get to represent the kids. I’m a stand-in parent for them. Basically, I just have 60 kids.”
She helps her clients with decisions about school, medication and visitation with parents.
Higgins said she has had a good relationship with her parents, Jeff and Marcia Higgins, and was somewhat naive about the difficulties some families experience.
“I think some of that was hard because I really didn’t understand the world was this rough,” Higgins said. “There are still tough days and it’s hard when you’re hearing about kids getting beaten or assaulted.”
Higgins made it a goal to pay off her student loans before she turned 30.
She accomplished that goal, paying off about $80,000 in student loans just before her birthday in April.
“I made a lot of sacrifices to do that,” Higgins said.
When she is away from the office, Higgins plays volleyball and coaches the Lakeview High School freshman team.
She also has two dogs who are her faithful companions, Princess Isabella and Roscoe P. Coletrain.
