North Platte native starts own fine arts studio in Kearney

“I started from scratch,” Amariah said. “I didn’t have a staff initially. I was teaching all the classes by myself in the basement of my sister’s church. That fall, I rented a fitness studio for a couple hours per week then worked my way up to renting it for a couple days per week.”

Eventually, she was able to take over a suite in the fitness studio and offer a week’s worth of classes. In February of this year, Amariah leased a building downtown that could accommodate her growing clientele as well as additional classes.

Completely remodeled, the 3,000-square-foot space features two dance studios, two music studios and a waiting area. Lessons in piano, voice, guitar, violin, band instruments and musical theater are available on one side while ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical and hip-hop are offered on the other.

“It’s an incredible blessing from God,” Amariah said. “I can’t thank my husband and family (sons Artie and Darcy) enough for their support. I hope it serves as inspiration to my students and my own children that if there’s something you want - it can be done. You just have to work for it.”

Encore is a performance-based studio rather than competition-based. Emphasis is put on the joy of creation and sharing the arts with others.