North Platte Rotary Club celebrates 101 years

The newest project for the Noon Rotary Club in North Platte brings into focus the international flavor of the club that began 101 years ago.
“We’re building a hospital and it will be called Craig Memorial Hospital after Craig Baxter, Kim’s son,” said longtime Rotarian John Hales of North Platte. “Kim kind of spearheaded that whole (project). His son, Craig, always went over with him when they went to Kenya.”
Craig Baxter died Jan. 10, 2016.
“That’s our biggest project going right now,” Hales said. “As far as funding goes, that will be our largest funded project ever.”
Since its inception on March 23, 1920, Rotary in North Platte has been involved in numerous projects, locally and internationally.
“We’ve sponsored other clubs” in North Platte,” said Thomas Moore, the noon club’s president. “There’s a morning club (Sunrise Rotary), and Rotary has continued to help out North Platte and the world.”
Polio vaccination was the first major international project supported by Rotary, Moore said. Eradication of the disease remains Rotary International’s top priority.
Locally, the club recently brought food to those in need in the community. In partnership with Hot Meals USA, the club distributed food boxes in the former Alco parking lot four times this year, in February, March, April and May.
The Noon Rotary is regularly involved with the Bloodhounds annual blood drive and helps out at Nebraskaland Days, Music on the Bricks and other local events.
Moore said Rotary’s purpose hasn’t changed since its inception and it continues to model its statement:
“The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster:
“1. The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service.
“2. High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society.
“3. The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life.
“4. The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Noon Rotary’s 100th anniversary in 2020 was celebrated this April as “100 plus 1.”
Hales, who has been involved in Rotary 40 years overall and 30 years in North Platte, said his father inspired him to get involved.
“I got into Rotary as a kid because my dad was president of our local club when I was in high school,” Hales said. “I went to some of his meetings and thought this is a great bunch of people, so when I got old enough to become a Rotarian, I did.”
Hales was on the 100-plus 1 celebration committee and said 101 years is significant.
“Our club has had 11 district governors, which is pretty amazing for a club like ours,” Hales said. “Our longest standing member is Dick Sedlacek, and Glenn Peterson is right behind him.”
A number of projects stand out to Hales from the years he has been involved.
One of the projects we always talk about a lot is from back in the 1970s, I believe,” Hales said. “We secured a used fire truck and drove it to Mexico and gave it to a community that didn’t have any fire equipment, so that was a big deal.”
Another project, Hales said, was the purchase of sun ovens “used to bake bread for a community,” Hales said.
The solar ovens were sent to Central America, according to a 2012 article by Diane Finch-Oerter on the website for Rotary District 5630, which includes North Platte.
The club’s membership in the early 2000s dropped significantly, but Hales said that was true of Rotary International as a whole.
“We are an aging population as far as membership goes,” Hales said. “The last 10 years we’ve really concentrated on getting younger people involved in it, and our club has done an excellent job of that.”
A newspaper article in the Evening Telegraph from March 24, 1920, announced the founding of the Rotary Club of North Platte. The headline said: “13th Rotary Club in Nebraska Organized Here Last Night.”
The article said a delegation of 50 men from around the state and a 12-piece band were joined by a reception committee of local businessmen:
“Officers installed were President — Frank L. Mooney, Vice-president — Leigh C. Carroll, Sec’t — Newton E Buckley, Treas — Walter J. O’Connor Sgt. at Arms — Richmond D. Birge.”