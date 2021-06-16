North Platte Rotary Club celebrates 101 years

“I got into Rotary as a kid because my dad was president of our local club when I was in high school,” Hales said. “I went to some of his meetings and thought this is a great bunch of people, so when I got old enough to become a Rotarian, I did.”

Hales was on the 100-plus 1 celebration committee and said 101 years is significant.

“Our club has had 11 district governors, which is pretty amazing for a club like ours,” Hales said. “Our longest standing member is Dick Sedlacek, and Glenn Peterson is right behind him.”

A number of projects stand out to Hales from the years he has been involved.

One of the projects we always talk about a lot is from back in the 1970s, I believe,” Hales said. “We secured a used fire truck and drove it to Mexico and gave it to a community that didn’t have any fire equipment, so that was a big deal.”

Another project, Hales said, was the purchase of sun ovens “used to bake bread for a community,” Hales said.

The solar ovens were sent to Central America, according to a 2012 article by Diane Finch-Oerter on the website for Rotary District 5630, which includes North Platte.