North Platte's Dusty Trails lends some hooves to 4-H members

HALSEY — Dusty Barner and his family are outdoor entrepreneurs.

Barner’s business, Dusty Trails, is situated near Buffalo Bill’s Scout Rest Ranch. They offer horseback riding, river adventures by tanking, tubing, canoeing or kayaking, as well as fundraising charitable events and a petting zoo.

On Oct. 2 and 3, Dusty’s daughter, Gentry, and eleven of their horses came up to the 22nd annual 4-H Foundation Trail Ride to let 11 Lancaster County 4-H members and their leaders enjoy their first ride in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. The rest of the Barner family was busy with the annual Pumpkin Patch activities at home.

“I searched the web and contacted Dusty two weeks ago, so was totally amazed we were able to finalize and come in such a short amount of time,” said Brenda Nepper, Lancaster County 4-H leader.

This was not the first time to the forest for Gentry or many of her mounts.

“We bring horses up for the Girl Scouts and other groups. We have 28 horses total in our remuda and have bought up 22 before,” Gentry said. “We have a semi-trailer that can haul all of them, but the roads are not the greatest into the forest, so I just bought the stock trailer.”