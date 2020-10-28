North Platte's Dusty Trails lends some hooves to 4-H members

HALSEY — Dusty Barner and his family are outdoor entrepreneurs.
Barner’s business, Dusty Trails, is situated near Buffalo Bill’s Scout Rest Ranch. They offer horseback riding, river adventures by tanking, tubing, canoeing or kayaking, as well as fundraising charitable events and a petting zoo.
On Oct. 2 and 3, Dusty’s daughter, Gentry, and eleven of their horses came up to the 22nd annual 4-H Foundation Trail Ride to let 11 Lancaster County 4-H members and their leaders enjoy their first ride in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. The rest of the Barner family was busy with the annual Pumpkin Patch activities at home.
“I searched the web and contacted Dusty two weeks ago, so was totally amazed we were able to finalize and come in such a short amount of time,” said Brenda Nepper, Lancaster County 4-H leader.
This was not the first time to the forest for Gentry or many of her mounts.
“We bring horses up for the Girl Scouts and other groups. We have 28 horses total in our remuda and have bought up 22 before,” Gentry said. “We have a semi-trailer that can haul all of them, but the roads are not the greatest into the forest, so I just bought the stock trailer.”
Besides the horses, she also brought most of the tack for the riders since only a couple had their own. She made sure the novice younger riders were on the gentlest mounts and rode with them as well to assure there would be no problems.
The horses are rented by the number of hours they are ridden. The trail ride in the forest consisted of a two hour morning ride on Saturday, a three hour ride that afternoon and a two hour ride on Sunday morning, for a total of seven hours rent per rider.
Prior to leaving, the group was introduced to a three-generation 4-H family from Seward. It was the family’s first time riding on the trail as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!