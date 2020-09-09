As nursing homes and assisted living communities prepare to loosen visitor restrictions in place due to the coronavirus, the Nebraska Health Care Association is requesting your assistance to keep seniors safe and healthy, according to a press release.
In April, the Nebraska Health Care Association put out a plea for 5,000 cloth face masks to help in the fight against COVID-19. To date, more than 7,400 masks have been received and distributed to nursing homes, assisted living communities, and hospices across Nebraska. While the support has been overwhelming, the need still exists, says the association.
If you have access to clean and washable two-ply cloth masks, please mail them to 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68512, or bring them to the drop-off site at the same address.
For those in the Omaha area, Combined Health Agencies Drive is also accepting donations at 212 S. 74th St., Suite 205, Omaha. Please package the masks five per zippered sandwich bag and drop them in the available bins.
Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.
