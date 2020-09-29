Omaha Science Cafe to cover stress of bias, racism

Dr. Sheritta Strong, director of inclusion and an adult psychiatrist at UNMC, will discuss the psychological stress of bias and racism Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. as part of the Omaha Science Cafe series, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
To continue social distancing, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live, facebook.com/sciencecafene. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to view the livestream.
Strong is an award-winning distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a leader in medical student education. She is the psychiatry director of the neurosciences course at UNMC.
An Omaha native, Strong received her training in her hometown, including her post-graduate education that consisted of her residency through the Creighton University-Nebraska Psychiatry training program.
In her many roles at UNMC and in the community, she is an advocate for change. Strong is a faculty adviser and mentor to Graduates & Professionals Representing Achievement Diversity and Service, an inclusive, campus wide, peer-mentoring group; a founding member of the Interdisciplinary Association of Minority Health Professionals of the Omaha Metropolitan Area a diverse group of faculty, staff and students; recent past faculty board chair and psychiatry director for the UNMC student-run free SHARING clinics; and provides psychiatric care at the Charles Drew Health Center.
Nationally, she served on a panel for women’s inclusivity, BraveEnough, and co-led a workshop on microaggressions at the Association of Directors of Medical Student Education in Psychiatry in Portland, Maine, in 2019.
Most recently, Strong served on a regional panel for the Central Area of the Omaha Chapter Links, Incorporated to discuss ways to cope during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other speaking engagements related to COVID-19 and social justice.
Strong also has received several local and national awards including the Urban League of Omaha Health Award, the Omaha Chapter of the National Coalition of Negro Women’s Women in Medicine Award, the UNMC’s Alumni Early Career Achievement Award, and the American Psychiatric Association’s Nancy C.A. Roeske, M.D. Award.
She also is a member of University of Nebraska’s Diversity Officer’s Collaborative, Nebraska Psychiatric Society, the National Medical Association, the Omaha Chapter of the Links, Inc, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Science Cafés involve a face-to-face conversation with an expert about current science topics. They are open to everyone 21 and older and take place in casual settings like pubs and coffeehouses. Each meeting is organized around an interesting topic of conversation.
