Omaha Science Cafe to cover stress of bias, racism

Dr. Sheritta Strong, director of inclusion and an adult psychiatrist at UNMC, will discuss the psychological stress of bias and racism Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. as part of the Omaha Science Cafe series, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

To continue social distancing, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live, facebook.com/sciencecafene. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to view the livestream.

Strong is an award-winning distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a leader in medical student education. She is the psychiatry director of the neurosciences course at UNMC.

An Omaha native, Strong received her training in her hometown, including her post-graduate education that consisted of her residency through the Creighton University-Nebraska Psychiatry training program.