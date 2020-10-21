Paxton berry farm to be featured in series on women in agribusiness

LINCOLN — “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Leah Fote, founder of Good Berry Farms in Paxton, during its next live webcast on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

In 2015, Fote started Good Berry Farms — the first aronia berry farm in western Nebraska — on 20 acres.

The fruit caught her attention with its versatility and abundant health benefits.

The business uses its crop to produce syrups, jellies and teas for sale.

The webcast is free to attend. Registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu.

The monthly schedule will be updated there as well.