Preorder starts July 5 for Relay for Life of Dawson County's 'Paint the Town' fundraiser

The first “Paint the Town” fundraiser to benefit Relay For Life of Dawson County is gearing up, according to organizer Mary Harbur of Gothenburg.

“We will be spray painting cancer ribbons in Gothenburg and Cozad during the weekend of either July 16 or 23 depending on weather conditions,” she said. “We are welcoming a group of Gothenburg high school art students who have volunteered their time to help committee and team members with this project.”

Pre-ordering for the ribbon will start July 5.

Customers are asked to donate $15 per ribbon with their choice of color and location.

The ribbon will be approximately 10 inches high and 5 inches wide.

“We want to honor and recognize cancer survivors and loved ones lost to cancer with this universal symbol. We will use a stencil for a uniform and neat appearance. It could be on your sidewalk, front steps, curb or driveway. It’s your choice,” Harbur said.

Anyone interested in conducting this fundraiser in Lexington or neighboring communities is welcome, Harbur said.

All donations will benefit the American Cancer Society through the 27th Annual Relay For Life of Dawson County.