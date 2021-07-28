Project honoring McCook native, late senator breaks ground

Construction has begun on the Norris Alley open-air downtown plaza, according to a press release from the Norris Institute Board of Directors.

“Norris Alley will be a multi-purpose gathering space that honors McCook’s legacy as home to the late Sen. George Norris,” said the press release.

The area is located in downtown McCook between two iconic McCook building landmarks: the Keystone Business Center and the historic Fox Theater on Norris Avenue. Available for general public use, the plaza can also be reserved for community events and by organizations after completion.

According to the press release, the alley will be a public space for “everything from quiet moments and small gatherings to an attractive setting for private events,” like small outdoor concerts, theater receptions, celebrations, open-air art shows, pop-up food trucks, or outdoor movies and shows.

Norris Institute President Andy Long noted that Norris Alley will add to an already active downtown.

“We believe that Norris Alley will bring a new dimension to our downtown, our community and our area,” Long said.

The alley will also serve to educate the public about its namesake.