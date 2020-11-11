Record number of high schoolers enroll in McCook Community College welding classes

“In the past a high school senior might take one year of welding, then graduate and go on to something else,” Smalley said. “Now juniors are taking the first-year classes and returning for the second year.”

High school juniors who enroll in the dual credit classes in the fall can complete nine college credits before they graduate and those transfer for full credits toward the associate’s degree.

Smalley also believes that with high schools putting more of an emphasis in the applied technology classes, he’s seeing more farm kids taking advantage of the skills they can use on the farm. McCook High School’s FFA program is promoting MCC’s welding program as a way for members to improve in district and state skills contests.

Smalley said that the addition of having Jeff Holthus on staff has also helped. After spending the previous six years in McCook Public schools teaching health and physical education, Holthus went through the MCC welding program last year after working part-time as the program’s welding lab technician. He also is able to teach dual-credit classes.

Holthus said he is looking forward to helping building up the program and working with students who want to go into welding.