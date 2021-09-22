Relay for Life of the Plains' annual Relay for Life event will be in downtown North Platte's Canteen District

Relay for Life of the Plains is hosting their 2021 event in downtown North Platte’s Canteen District on Saturday, according to a press release.

Opening ceremonies for the event — “Once Upon A Relay — We Can Cure It” — will be at 6 p.m., followed by a live auction of the “Paint the World Purple” pallets.

There will also be a silent auction, and the teams will continue to raise funds throughout the night with food, games, events and walking laps, according to the press release.

Great Plains Health Chaplain Brenda Lee will speak during the luminary ceremony at 7 p.m.

Closing ceremonies start at 9:45 p.m.

For more information, visit relayforlife/plainsne.org or contact Lori Tobiasson, event lead, at 308-530-3071 or at